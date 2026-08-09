In 2026 Enigma Crink Pro or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Crink Pro vs W175 Comparison