In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Crink Pro vs XBlade Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Xblade Brand Enigma Honda Price ₹ 1.15 Lakhs ₹ 78,803 Range 90-110 km/charge - Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 162 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. - Read Less