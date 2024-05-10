HT Auto
Enigma Crink Pro vs Honda SP 125

In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,017 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Crink Pro vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Sp 125
BrandEnigmaHonda
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 86,017
Range90-110 km/charge-
Mileage-65.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-123.94 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Crink Pro
Enigma Crink Pro
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SP 125
Honda SP 125
Drum
₹86,017*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-18 inch, Rear :-18 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Wheelbase
1350 mm1285 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,99599,527
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,30686,017
RTO
2,5007,411
Insurance
6,1896,099
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6652,139
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight
Cons
Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shinenull | Petrol | Manual79,800 - 83,800**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Shine
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150null | Petrol | Manual1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Raider
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125null | Petrol | Manual80,416 - 94,138**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Unicornnull | Petrol | Manual1.06 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Unicorn
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160null | Petrol | Manual1.18 - 1.22 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

