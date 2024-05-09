In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Crink Pro vs Shine Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Shine Brand Enigma Honda Price ₹ 1.15 Lakhs ₹ 79,800 Range 90-110 km/charge - Mileage - 55.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 123.94 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. - Read Less