Enigma Crink Pro vs Honda Shine

In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Crink Pro vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Shine
BrandEnigmaHonda
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 79,800
Range90-110 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-123.94 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Crink Pro
Enigma Crink Pro
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹79,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Electric
Motor Power
3 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Wheelbase
1350 mm1285 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SinglePillion
USB Charging Port
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12V,4.0Ah
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDHalogen Bulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen Bulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,99588,458
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,30679,800
RTO
2,5006,384
Insurance
6,1892,274
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6651,901
Expert Rating
-

