In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.

Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 78,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Crink Pro vs Livo Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Livo Brand Enigma Honda Price ₹ 1.15 Lakhs ₹ 78,500 Range 90-110 km/charge - Mileage - 60.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.51 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. -