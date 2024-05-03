In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 83,400 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp PS & 9-10.9 Nm respectively. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. Crink Pro vs Dio 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Dio 125 Brand Enigma Honda Price ₹ 1.15 Lakhs ₹ 83,400 Range 90-110 km/charge - Mileage - 48 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 123.92 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. - Read Less