In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 83,400 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp PS & 9-10.9 Nm respectively.
Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.