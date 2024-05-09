In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.