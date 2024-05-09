In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl. Crink Pro vs CB200X Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Cb200x Brand Enigma Honda Price ₹ 1.15 Lakhs ₹ 1.47 Lakhs Range 90-110 km/charge - Mileage - 40 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 184.4 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. - Read Less