In 2024 Enigma Ambier or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
Ambier vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Enduro
|Brand
|Enigma
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|160 km/charge
|65-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|5-8 Hrs.