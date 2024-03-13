HT Auto
Enigma Ambier vs TVS XL100

In 2024 Enigma Ambier or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Ambier has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl.
Ambier vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier Xl100
BrandEnigmaTVS
Price₹ 57,000₹ 44,998
Range160 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Ambier
Enigma Ambier
Lead Acid
₹57,000*
*Ex-showroom price
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.78 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,39053,200
Ex-Showroom Price
57,00044,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
3,3905,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2981,143

