In 2024 Enigma Ambier or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Ambier has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Ambier vs XL100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier Xl100 Brand Enigma TVS Price ₹ 57,000 ₹ 44,998 Range 160 km/charge - Mileage - 55 to 55 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 99.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. -