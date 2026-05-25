In 2026 Enigma Ambier or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Ambier has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Ambier vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Enigma
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|160 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-