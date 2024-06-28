In 2024 Enigma Ambier or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Ambier vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Rafiki zl3
|Brand
|Enigma
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|160 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|3-5 Hrs.