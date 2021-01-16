HT Auto
Enigma Ambier vs Raftaar Electrica

In 2024 Enigma Ambier or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range,

battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at Rs. 48,540 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours.
Ambier vs Electrica Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier Electrica
BrandEnigmaRaftaar
Price₹ 57,000₹ 48,540
Range160 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Ambier
Enigma Ambier
Lead Acid
₹57,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Electrica
Raftaar Electrica
STD
₹48,540*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.78 kWh60 V, 25 AH
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,39048,540
Ex-Showroom Price
57,00048,540
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3900
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2981,043

