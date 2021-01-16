In 2024 Enigma Ambier or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at Rs. 48,540 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours. Ambier vs Electrica Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier Electrica Brand Enigma Raftaar Price ₹ 57,000 ₹ 48,540 Range 160 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. -