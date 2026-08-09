In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
Ambier vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Enigma
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 58,992
|Range
|160 km/charge
|110 -120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-