In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Ambier vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Enigma
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|160 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-