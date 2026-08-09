In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Ambier vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Hawk
|Brand
|Enigma
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|160 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-