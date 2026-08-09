In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at Rs. 71,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60-130 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.
Ambier vs E2Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|E2go
|Brand
|Enigma
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 71,100
|Range
|160 km/charge
|60-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|4 Hours