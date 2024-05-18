HT Auto

Enigma Ambier vs NIJ Automotive Flion

In 2024 Enigma Ambier or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Ambier vs Flion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier Flion
BrandEnigmaNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 57,000₹ 57,788
Range160 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Ambier
Enigma Ambier
Lead Acid
₹57,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.78 kWh1.92 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,39061,191
Ex-Showroom Price
57,00057,788
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3903,403
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2981,315

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Three-cylinder vs four-cylinder engine is a common debate in the automotive industry. Here is a quick analysis of what offers what.
    Is three better than four? Decoding the economics of engine cylinders
    18 May 2024
    Ford says that the screens offer added security, particularly for passengers concerned about falling out, and Ford suggests broader safety implications.
    This Ford patent aims to elevate off-road experience. Here's how it works
    9 May 2024
    Yamaha explained that the Y-AMT leverages the brain's superior connection to the hands, potentially enabling faster and more precise gear changes compared to traditional methods.
    Yamaha unveils Y-AMT automated manual transmission. Here’s how it works
    26 Jun 2024
    India is a country with a dynamic traffic condition, which makes the use of ADAS attractive as well as challenging at the same time.
    ADAS in India: Useful feature or just a tech toy?
    14 May 2024
    View all
      News