In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
Ambier vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Lyf
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|160 km/charge
|75-125 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|1.48 Kwh
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|2 Hours 45 Minutes