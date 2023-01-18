In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Ambier vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Leo
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|160 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|3 Hours