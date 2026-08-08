In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Ambier vs Optima Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Optima li
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 63,500
|Range
|160 km/charge
|65-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|334 kWh
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-