In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Ambier vs Optima LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Optima la
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|Range
|160 km/charge
|50 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-