In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Ambier vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|160 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-