In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Ambier vs Dash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Dash
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|160 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-