In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Ambier has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Ambier vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|160 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-