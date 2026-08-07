In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Ambier has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Ambier vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|160 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-