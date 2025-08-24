In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Ambier has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Ambier vs Glamour Comparison