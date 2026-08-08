In 2026 Enigma Ambier or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
Ambier vs NPS Cargo Comparison