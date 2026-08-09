In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Gemopai Miso choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Ambier vs Miso Comparison