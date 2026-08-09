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Enigma Ambier vs Gemopai Miso

In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Gemopai Miso choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Miso Price starts at Rs. 44,000 (last recorded price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
Ambier vs Miso Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier Miso
BrandEnigmaGemopai
Price₹ 57,000₹ 44,000
Range160 km/charge60-75 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.78 kWh-
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Ambier
Enigma Ambier
Lead Acid
₹57,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
Drum-
Range
160 km
Max Speed
70 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
3.78 kWh48 V, 17.5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,39044,000
Ex-Showroom Price
57,00044,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3900
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,298945

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