In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Ambier vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|Enigma
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 57,000
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|160 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.78 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|2 Hours