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Enigma Ambier vs Gemopai Astrid Lite

In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Ambier vs Astrid Lite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier Astrid lite
BrandEnigmaGemopai
Price₹ 57,000₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Range160 km/charge200 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.78 kWh-
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.2 Hours

Filters
Ambier
Enigma Ambier
Lead Acid
₹57,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
160 km200 km
Max Speed
70 kmph65 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.2 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.78 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,3901,15,645
Ex-Showroom Price
57,0001,11,195
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3904,450
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2982,485

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