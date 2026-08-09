In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Geliose Hope choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Geliose Hope Price starts at Rs. 46,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Hope has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours.
Ambier vs Hope Comparison