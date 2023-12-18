HT Auto
In 2024 Enigma Ambier or Fidato Evtech Future 2020 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Future 2020 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Ambier vs Future 2020 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier Future 2020
BrandEnigmaFidato Evtech
Price₹ 57,000₹ 70,300
Range160 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

Ambier
Enigma Ambier
Lead Acid
₹57,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Future 2020
Fidato Evtech Future 2020
STD
₹70,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.78 kWh0.28 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,39074,250
Ex-Showroom Price
57,00070,300
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3903,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2981,595

