HT Auto

Enigma Ambier vs Fidato Evtech Cutie

In 2024 Enigma Ambier or Fidato Evtech Cutie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Cutie has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Ambier vs Cutie Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier Cutie
BrandEnigmaFidato Evtech
Price₹ 57,000₹ 54,600
Range160 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.

Filters
Ambier
Enigma Ambier
Lead Acid
₹57,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cutie
Fidato Evtech Cutie
STD
₹54,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.78 kWh0.25 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,39058,850
Ex-Showroom Price
57,00054,600
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3904,250
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2981,264

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Enigma GT 450 Pro offers a range of 120 km with a top speed of 60 kmph
    Enigma launches Crink V1 & GT450 Pro e-scooters priced from 89,000; to rival Ampere, Okinawa
    25 May 2023
    View all
      News