In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Evolet Polo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Ambier vs Polo Comparison