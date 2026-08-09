In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Evolet Derby choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Evolet Derby Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier up to 160 km/charge and the Derby has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour.
Ambier vs Derby Comparison