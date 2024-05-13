HT Auto
Enigma Ambier N8 vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
Ambier N8 vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Fz-x
BrandEnigmaYamaha
Price₹ 95,000₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-48.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Matte Copper
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Wheelbase
1290 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
220 kg139 kg
Additional Storage
26 l-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
26 l-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1611,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
95,0001,36,200
RTO
010,896
Insurance
4,1617,445
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1313,321

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-X | Petrol | Manual 1.36 - 1.37 Lakhs *Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
FZ-X vs Hunter 350
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 | Petrol | Manual 1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs *Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs FZS-FI V3
Hindustan Times
TVS Ronin | Petrol | Manual 1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs *Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs Ronin
