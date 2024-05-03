HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAmbier N8 vs FZ-FI V3

Enigma Ambier N8 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Ambier N8 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Fz-fi v3
BrandEnigmaYamaha
Price₹ 95,000₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Wheelbase
1290 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
220 kg135 kg
Additional Storage
26 l-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
26 l-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1611,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
95,0001,16,500
RTO
09,296
Insurance
4,1617,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,854

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra files record-breaking 674 patents in FY24
    3 May 2024
    Hero MotoCorp's standalone profit rose 18.3% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.16 billion in the quarter ending March 31, 2024, beating predictions
    India's Hero MotoCorp posts Q4 profit beat, to set up two-wheeler unit in Brazil
    8 May 2024
    Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto has revealed plans to bring major updates to the Dominar brand with a refurbish planned soon
    Have plans to refurbish the Dominar brand: Rakesh Sharma, Bajaj Auto
    6 May 2024
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX in new Cyber Green colour scheme.
    2024 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX gets two new vibrant colour schemes
    8 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
    2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
    18 Jun 2021
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    View all
     