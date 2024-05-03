In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Ambier N8 vs VXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Vxl 125 Brand Enigma Vespa Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1.33 Lakhs Range 200 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -