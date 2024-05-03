HT Auto
Enigma Ambier N8 vs Vespa SXL 125

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Ambier N8 vs SXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Sxl 125
BrandEnigmaVespa
Price₹ 95,000₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Wheelbase
1290 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
220 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
26 lYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
26 lYes
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1611,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
95,0001,36,601
RTO
010,928
Insurance
4,1613,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1313,254

