HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAmbier N8 vs Storm ZX

Enigma Ambier N8 vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.
Ambier N8 vs Storm ZX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Storm zx
BrandEnigmaTunwal
Price₹ 95,000₹ 0.9 Lakhs
Range200 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Kerb Weight
220 kg
Additional Storage
26 l
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
26 l-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1611,02,800
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00090,000
RTO
06,300
Insurance
4,1616,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,209

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The KTM 990 RC R will be powered by a 990cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, derived from the acclaimed 990 Duke, delivering 126 bhp
    KTM 990 RC R prototype unveiled, to rival Yamaha R9 & Ducati Panigale V2
    9 May 2024
    From Hindustan Ambassador to Mahindra Scorpio Classic, the Indian Army has used some of the most iconic cars that made their way into the Indian market.
    Republic Day 2024: These five iconic mass-market cars served in the Indian Army
    26 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
    1 Jan 2024
    Triumph has made the engine on the Rocket 3 Storm more powerful.
    Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R & GT launched at 21.99 lakh, puts out 180 bhp
    20 Mar 2024
    View all
      News