In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or SVITCH SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the SVITCH XE has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
SVITCH offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.