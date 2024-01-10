HT Auto
Enigma Ambier N8 vs SVITCH SVITCH XE

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or SVITCH SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the SVITCH XE has a range of up to 80 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.
Ambier N8 vs SVITCH XE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Svitch xe
BrandEnigmaSVITCH
Price₹ 95,000₹ 78,999
Range200 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SVITCH XE
SVITCH SVITCH XE
XE STD
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW250 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Kerb Weight
220 kg
Additional Storage
26 l
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Underseat storage
26 l-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh48 V, 11.6 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16178,999
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00078,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,697

    Latest News

    Deliveries for the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle will begin from August this year
    Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R
    10 Jan 2024
    The Svitch CSR 762 promises a range of 160 km on a single charge and a top speed of 120 kmph
    Ahmedabad start-up Svitch to launch CSR 762 electric motorcycle by early 2024
    20 Oct 2023
    Jaguar XE is one of the bestselling products from the brand.
    Jaguar snubs XE, XF production end rumour despite sluggish sales: Report
    14 Jun 2022
    Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
    This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
    3 Nov 2022
    Latest Videos

    Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trust old heart
    Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trusty old heart
    16 Jan 2020
    First Look: All new Jaguar XE
    First Look: All new Jaguar XE at a starting price of  44.98 lakh
    6 Dec 2019
