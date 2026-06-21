In 2026 Enigma Ambier N8 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Ambier N8 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier n8
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Enigma
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-