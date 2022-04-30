HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAmbier N8 vs Avenis

Enigma Ambier N8 vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Ambier N8 vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Avenis
BrandEnigmaSuzuki
Price₹ 95,000₹ 86,700
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Kerb Weight
220 kg
Additional Storage
26 l
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
26 l-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh12 V/ Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1611,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00086,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
4,1616,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,199

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Representational image of Royal Enfield KX cruiser concept.
    Recap: All two-wheeler launches in April 2022
    30 Apr 2022
    Designed to attract a younger set of audience, the Suzuki Avenis 125 is actually quite sporty to look at.
    After India, Suzuki Avenis 125 cc scooter launches in the UK market
    14 Jul 2022
    TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP and Suzuki Avenis 125 looks quite similar from the side profile.&nbsp;
    TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP vs Suzuki Avenis 125: Price, features and specs compared
    31 Aug 2022
    The Suzuki Access, Avenis and Burgman Street now get the upgraded 125 cc motor with OBD2 compliance, while it's also ready for 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel
    Suzuki Access, Avenis & Burgman Street 125 upgraded for OBD 2 & E20 compliance
    1 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     