In 2026 Enigma Ambier N8 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Ambier N8 vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier n8
|Rv400
|Brand
|Enigma
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|200 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|3 Hours 30 Minutes