In 2026 Enigma Ambier N8 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Ambier N8 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier n8
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Enigma
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|200 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-