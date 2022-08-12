HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAmbier N8 vs Epluto 7G

Enigma Ambier N8 vs PURE EV Epluto 7G

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90.0 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
Ambier N8 vs Epluto 7G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Epluto 7g
BrandEnigmaPURE EV
Price₹ 95,000₹ 83,999
Range200 km/charge90.0 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Epluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G
STD
₹83,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW2200 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Wheelbase
1290 mmCast Alloy
Kerb Weight
220 kg79 kg
Additional Storage
26 l-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
26 l-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh60 V, 2.5 kwh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16183,999
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00083,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,805

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has teased its upcoming model, which is expected to be the new Activa 7G scooter, ahead of launch.
    Honda teases upcoming Activa scooter with sharp design, to launch soon
    12 Aug 2022
    Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
    Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range
    5 Oct 2023
    The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
    Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
    11 May 2023
    Honda Activa new model looks identical to the outgoing one, but comes with distinctive cosmetic and feature updates.
    Honda confirms new Activa, teaser image reveals the complete silhouette
    14 Aug 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
    Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
    11 Apr 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    View all
     