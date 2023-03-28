In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 76,848 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the PraisePro has a range of up to 88 km/charge.
Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.