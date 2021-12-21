HT Auto
Enigma Ambier N8 vs Okinawa iPraise+

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 99,708 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.
Ambier N8 vs iPraise+ Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Ipraise+
BrandEnigmaOkinawa
Price₹ 95,000₹ 99,708
Range200 km/charge139 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
+ STD
₹99,708*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW2500 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Wheelbase
1290 mm-
Kerb Weight
220 kg-
Additional Storage
26 l-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
26 l-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh3.3 KWH
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16199,708
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00099,708
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,143

