In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 99,708 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge.
Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.