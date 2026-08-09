In 2026 Enigma Ambier N8 or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Ambier N8 vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier n8
|Hawk
|Brand
|Enigma
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|200 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-