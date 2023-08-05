In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour.
Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge.
The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.