Enigma Ambier N8 vs Keeway SR125

In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Ambier N8 vs SR125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Sr125
BrandEnigmaKeeway
Price₹ 95,000₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Ambier N8
Enigma Ambier N8
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Wheelbase
1290 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
220 kg120 kg
Additional Storage
26 l-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
26 l-
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1611,35,598
Ex-Showroom Price
95,0001,19,000
RTO
09,520
Insurance
4,1617,078
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,914

Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125null | Petrol | Manual1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 vs NTORQ 125

