In 2024 Enigma Ambier N8 or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.

Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Ambier N8 vs SR125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ambier n8 Sr125 Brand Enigma Keeway Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Range 200 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -