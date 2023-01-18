In 2026 Enigma Ambier N8 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Ambier N8 up to 200 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Ambier N8 vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ambier n8
|Leo
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|200 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|3 Hours